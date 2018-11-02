Insider Buying: Nufarm Limited (NUF) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Gregory Hunt acquired 20,000 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.37 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$107,400.00 ($76,170.21).

Shares of ASX:NUF traded up A$0.12 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$5.77 ($4.09). 1,283,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,000. Nufarm Limited has a 12 month low of A$7.74 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of A$10.15 ($7.20).

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.