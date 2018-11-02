Insider Buying: PacWest Bancorp (PACW) CEO Buys $816,284.25 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,925 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $816,284.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,833.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 33.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 22.6% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.8% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

