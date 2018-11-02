Insider Buying: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TBK stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Triumph Bancorp’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $16,939,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

