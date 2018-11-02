Insider Selling: Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM) CEO Sells 191,775 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 191,775 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $331,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, Grigorios Siokas sold 71,875 shares of Cosmos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $285,343.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS COSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479. Cosmos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

