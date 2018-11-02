Insider Selling: Crane Co. (CR) VP Sells 13,367 Shares of Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $1,196,747.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,284.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,098,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crane by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,610,000 after acquiring an additional 326,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crane by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

