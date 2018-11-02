Insider Selling: Ditech Holding Corp (DHCP) Major Shareholder Sells $356,633.40 in Stock

Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP) major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 165,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $356,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fpa Funds Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ditech alerts:

On Wednesday, October 31st, Fpa Funds Trust sold 15,370 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $23,362.40.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Fpa Funds Trust sold 28,436 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $71,374.36.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Fpa Funds Trust sold 284 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $923.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Fpa Funds Trust sold 3,340 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $12,558.40.

Shares of NYSE DHCP opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. Ditech Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($9.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ditech stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Ditech makes up 3.4% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC owned about 7.80% of Ditech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Ditech Company Profile

Ditech Holding Corporation operates as an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans, and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment performs servicing for mortgage loan portfolio, on behalf of third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as performs subservicing for third-party owners.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ditech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ditech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.