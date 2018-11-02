Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) VP Robert B. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $361,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 398,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,318.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SLGN stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. Silgan’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silgan by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 249,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.