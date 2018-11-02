Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,476.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Hirschhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 25th, Mark Hirschhorn sold 35,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $2,814,700.00.

TDOC stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.57. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.94 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 82.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,318,000 after buying an additional 853,076 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $37,772,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 585,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 545,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after buying an additional 437,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $20,163,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

