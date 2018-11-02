Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $554,700.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $576,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $583,500.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Howard Lerman sold 63,294 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,584,881.76.

On Thursday, September 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $770,100.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $798,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $744,000.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.82. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yext by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yext by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Yext by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

