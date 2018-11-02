Instructure (INST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

INST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. MED cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Instructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Instructure stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 5,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,075. Instructure has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INST. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Instructure by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Instructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

