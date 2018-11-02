Instructure (INST) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Instructure (NYSE:INST) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MED cut Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut Instructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Instructure in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.10.

NYSE INST traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 362,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,075. Instructure has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Instructure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

