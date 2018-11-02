Insulet (PODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Insulet updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $88.22. 29,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,777. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $53,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $434,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,809 shares of company stock worth $704,659. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.