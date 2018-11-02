Integer (ITGR) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1197-1212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of ITGR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 345,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,143. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.84. Integer has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Integer to $84.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research raised Integer to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $692,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $107,443.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,676. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.