Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 15,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,970. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.