International Bancshares (IBOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,095. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $9,356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,865,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $227,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

