Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intevac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million.

Several analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Intevac from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

IVAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,275. Intevac has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Intevac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

