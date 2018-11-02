Intuit Inc. (INTU) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Intuit by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $212.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,580,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $21,166,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

