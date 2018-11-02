Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0428 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.