Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 147.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

