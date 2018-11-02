INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO (IDLV) Stake Lessened by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV reduced its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,134 shares during the quarter. INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO comprises 3.7% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO were worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO by 19.8% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 119,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,613. INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV LOW VO has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

