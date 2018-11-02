Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ: TECH):

10/31/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

10/30/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – BIO-TECHNE is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2018 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

9/11/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.23. 217,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.65. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $121.26 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,731.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 975.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,499,000 after buying an additional 2,005,804 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,286,672.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 231,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 672,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,359,000 after buying an additional 195,950 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth approximately $22,879,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 98.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 303,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 150,256 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

