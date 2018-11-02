Investors Buy Home Depot (HD) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading on Friday. $283.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $174.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $109.52 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Home Depot had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($0.53) for the day and closed at $179.93

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,875,610,000 after acquiring an additional 604,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,657,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,446,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $921,011,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

