Ion Geophysical (IO) Announces Earnings Results

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.01%.

IO stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,635.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ion Geophysical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Ion Geophysical worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

IO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ion Geophysical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

