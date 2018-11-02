Ion Geophysical’s (IO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Ion Geophysical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of IO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 6,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,873. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.57.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 79.01% and a negative net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,635.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 20.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 128,856 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the first quarter worth $377,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 656.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

