IQIYI (IQ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IQIYI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 16,388,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,290,313. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.