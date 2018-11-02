iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.98. 540,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,165. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 420.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

