iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BATS IBMM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,842 shares.

