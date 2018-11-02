iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.42

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,675,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742,455. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $88.08.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

