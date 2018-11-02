iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Shares Sold by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,326,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,554,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,592,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,744,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,058,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,670,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,971,000.

MUB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $106.73. 9,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,375. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

