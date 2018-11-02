iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

IGSB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. 654,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,697. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

