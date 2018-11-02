ISHARES Tr/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD (ISTB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

ISHARES Tr/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD (NASDAQ:ISTB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from ISHARES Tr/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

ISHARES Tr/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD has increased its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.66. 815,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,255. ISHARES Tr/CORE 1-5 YR USD BD has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

