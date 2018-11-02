Jack A. Hockema Sells 4,500 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $420,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack A. Hockema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 2nd, Jack A. Hockema sold 6,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $671,460.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.12). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

