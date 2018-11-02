Jamba (JMBA) vs. Giggles N Hugs (GIGL) Head to Head Analysis

Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) and Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jamba and Giggles N Hugs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamba $70.93 million 2.87 -$2.74 million N/A N/A Giggles N Hugs $2.45 million 0.60 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

Giggles N Hugs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamba.

Risk and Volatility

Jamba has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N Hugs has a beta of 8.71, indicating that its share price is 771% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Jamba shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Jamba shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jamba and Giggles N Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamba -2.00% -3.31% -4.18% Giggles N Hugs -41.41% N/A -112.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jamba and Giggles N Hugs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamba 0 0 0 0 N/A Giggles N Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jamba beats Giggles N Hugs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jamba Company Profile

Jamba, Inc., through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. The company's restaurants provides blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. As of April 3, 2018, it operated approximately 800 franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Giggles N Hugs Company Profile

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

