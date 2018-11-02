James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 2,640 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $420,318.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,256. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.39. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

