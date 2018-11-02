James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Holdings in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 187,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of Wesco Aircraft at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAIR opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.11.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wesco Aircraft had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $410.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAIR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Wesco Aircraft in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

