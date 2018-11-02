Jefferies Financial Group Trims Apptio (APTI) Target Price to $40.00

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apptio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Apptio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apptio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.10.

APTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.13. Apptio has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apptio will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Apptio news, Director Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $239,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Pick sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $65,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,619 shares of company stock worth $12,848,840. 24.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apptio by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Apptio by 134.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apptio by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Apptio by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Apptio by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

