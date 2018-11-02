Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 213.82% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. Bank of America upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

APAM opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

