JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 187,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.57% of JetBlue Airways worth $34,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 760,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 266,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $25,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $17.23 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

