JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Elevate Credit (ELVT)

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELVT. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $9.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE ELVT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.98. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $201.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Elevate Credit’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 558,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $2,156,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,564. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 104.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 23.7% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 21.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

