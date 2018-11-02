John M. Stropki Acquires 675 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SHW opened at $397.86 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $287,828,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $1,564,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6,366.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 67.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 517,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,931,000 after purchasing an additional 172,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $457.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.40.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

