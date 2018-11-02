Joseph Wendell Dyer Buys 250 Shares of ASGN Inc (ASGN) Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) insider Joseph Wendell Dyer bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,692.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,633.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ASGN from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

