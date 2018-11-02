Joshua Foukas Sells 291 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Joshua Foukas sold 291 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $32,399.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Foukas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Joshua Foukas sold 306 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $39,556.62.

On Thursday, September 6th, Joshua Foukas sold 6,531 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $821,534.49.

USNA opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.61. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 418.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $214,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

