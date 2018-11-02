JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Air Canada (AC) Price Target to C$34.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.06. 954,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,410. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$20.33 and a twelve month high of C$29.11.

In other news, Director Benjamin M. Smith sold 11,608 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total value of C$311,442.64.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

