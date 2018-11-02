JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Synthomer (SYNT) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 475 ($6.21).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities raised Synthomer to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price (down previously from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 525 ($6.86).

SYNT traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 444 ($5.80). 758,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 452.51 ($5.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

