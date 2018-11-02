Kaizen Advisory LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Stock

Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,485. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 213.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.