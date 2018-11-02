Kaizen Advisory LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Stock

Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Forward Air accounts for 0.6% of Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kaizen Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,480,000 after buying an additional 312,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,840.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $509,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,767. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $567,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 138,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,020 shares of company stock worth $2,191,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $73.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

FWRD opened at $60.84 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

