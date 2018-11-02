Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,239. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 3.02.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Cha bought 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 388,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 67,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.