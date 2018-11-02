Kaman (KAMN) Trading Down 9.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) shares were down 9.8% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $58.88 and last traded at $59.07. Approximately 669,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 162,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $443.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.01 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,322,000 after purchasing an additional 235,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Kaman by 381.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 354,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 280,518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kaman by 165.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 191,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 16.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

