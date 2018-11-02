Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $35,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,284,000 after buying an additional 545,885 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 326.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 431,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,565.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after buying an additional 365,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,997,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 289,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Cowen upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $97.46 and a 12 month high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

