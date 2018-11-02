Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Acquires 2,616 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 55.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 10,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,307. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

